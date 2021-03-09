T&F Dillard's

Dillard's is having a skin cosmetic event.

>> we come back to "trends and friends."

We're talking about you guys having a really fun cosmetic event.

>> saturday november 12 it's a really big event for us.

We have a lot of exciting things going on.

We're doing facials, make overs.

We're going to have featured artists for different lines.

There will be food, drinks, music.

They are going to have mar techs there and a dry bar.

>> this is right up my allly.

I love it.

(accucapnt trial version) and what should people expect when they come in?

What do they have to do to get them.

>> all you have to do is book an appointment.

We're taking preorders right now.

It's a rea good time to buy because you get free gift with purchase fp if you spend $100 you get a personally monogrammed bag.

It's a little e.

For emily.

That's so cute.

What are the other gifts we're talking about.

>> if you spend 100 more you get the red bag.

It says if at first you don't (accucapnt trial version) succeed apply more lipstick.

>> and the inside is cute.

We have it for sale right now.

Twenty dollars.

It has 7 of the top mys for dill dillards.

It comes with a $20 give card.

>> i am just looking at.

This i need it.

>> this is the first time we have something like this.

Everything in here there primer, night rerepaireye cream.

>> what is this.

>> that's glam glow.

For the first timeever with purchase of $75 or more i couldn't get a 75-dollar coupon.

>> that's starts on sensational day.

(accucapnt trial version) >> there's so many products from so many different lines.

We have gifts for everybody.

>> all of our gift sets are available.

Whether you come in on sensational day they will engrave your perfume bottle with your name.

>> this is november 12.

>> is it all day?

>> it's going to be from 9:00-6:00.

>> i'll see you there.

I got the get me 1 of these.

>> why do you think people should come tout this event.

>> it's a good time to come out and get pampered.

You want to get your nails and (accucapnt trial version) hair done.

They will also be doing head shots.

Book an appointment and get all doll od up and you get an appointment.

>> these are all appointments.

>> how do you schedule them.

Tell them you would like to get a facial and they'll get you in at whatever time spot is good for you.

>> take a picture.

Even always needs head shots either for a job application or facebook post.

Why not go and get pampered and feel beautiful.

>> this is amazing.......