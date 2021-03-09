Free FamilySearch Center opens to public in Layton

People in Davis County have a new free place to learn about their heritage.

Brand new state of the art family history facility is celebrating grand opening in layton.

Good4utah's ali monsen shows us what the family search center can offer you.

>> okay so i have to be totally honest and own up to the fact that i am no genealogy pro.

But lucky for us, suzanne kul here at family search center in layton is pro and suzanne, you played an instrumental role in designing all of this.

What a huge job.

It was so fun.

We're so excited about this new le ton family service center.

It's really a unique design.

Some fun features you can splar together, there's children's area they can skrab book, they can convert their old v h s tapes to dvd.

There a couple of recording studios they can come and create high definition audio and video reportings together.

And it will record information and email it to them before they leave.

There you have it everybody.

The family's search center is doing open house tours through saturday with an official opening day set for november 8th.

