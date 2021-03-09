Woman Last Seen With Missing Fayette Co. Man In Jail

Local Memphis has learned a woman connected to a missing Tennessee man is in the Fayette County jail for theft.

Pamela bingham ... was arrested in oklahoma in august ... after she was found driving ellis vogt's van without permission.

Bingham was brought back to tennessee ... and booked in fayette county late september.

Ellis vogt was reported missing july 30th ... under suspicious circumstances.

Local 24's mary jo ola reports on the latest developments from fayette county.

Mary jo ola reporting: it's been more than 3 months since 59 year old ellis vogt was reported missing...with this woman...54 year old pamela bingham....also known as "jaynie."

The two disappeared from vogt's fayette county home along with his green van.

According to an affidavit vogt hired bingham as a caretaker after he posted a craigslist ad.

Kenny vogt/father is missing: this is very out of character for my father for him to be gone and had no contact with us so we just want to bring him back home safe august 2nd vogt's kids made a plea for his safe return.

Days later bingham was spotted in guymon, oklahoma driving vogt's van without permission.

She was arrested and extradited to tennessee for felony theft.

Since then a search warrant was issued for her dna samples.

As for vogt...law enforcement is still investigating his missing person status.

Mj looklive: bingham is scheduled to be in court november 17 for a status hearing.

Reporting in fayette county tennessee.

Mary jo ola...cw30 news.