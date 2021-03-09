5 Days Until Election, 132nd District Seat is Anyone's Race

Tomorrow.

Jennifer just five days away from the 2016 election-- the 132nd district seat is anyone's race..

David the seat is currently held by representative charlie norr-- who is not running due to term limits..

Candidates inclue democrat crystal quade, republican thomas quinn and libertarian chris burros..

Our lindsay clein heard from all three at a league of women voters candidate forum tonight..

Lindsay lindsay jennifer and david-- three different candidates-- three different parties-- and three different plans on what to do if they win office come tuesday..

Quade says if it's a democratic victory-- she would like to see better living wages, medicaid expansion and fully funded schools..

Quinn says the first piece of legislation he would push-- is the earned income tax credit-- to give money back to working poor and middle class families..

The second piece of legislation he would focus on, he says, is social economic diversity within the school board..

Burros says-- he would work to limit the size and scope of government..

While trying to lower property taxes..

Crystal quade/(d) house district 132 candidate: "its been talked about since the beginning of the race this is the only blue dot in a sea of red and i think there is added pressure for that because i definitely believe we need more equal representation in jeff city" thomas quinn/(r) house district 132 candidate: "i just really felt we were being neglected so i ran for office and when i go to jeff city its not about party politics its about doing good for the people in my district" "i knock doors and listen and i think they just need to have a voice and i wanna go out and fight for em" chris burros/(l) house district 132 candidate: "i do appreciate there is an opp for libertarians to run in missouri -- our party is growing in gc and we have a little more opp and are getting a little more attention so i do enjoy that" lindsay district 132 does have low voter turnout-- with only about 13 percent turning out to vote in the primary..

All three candidates hope people head to the polls and vote tuesday..