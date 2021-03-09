The State Department released its latest batch of emails from the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server Thursday, with just five days until the election.

David the state department has released its latest batch of e-mails from the f-b-i's investigation into hillary clinton's private e-mail server.

Today's release was part of a court order requiring the release.

The nearly 13-hundred pages of e-mails released contain primarily duplicates of earlier material, as well as administrative letters.

But a series of largely redacted e- mails from 20-10 discuss the release from wikileaks of more than 250-thousand diplomatic cables.

Some of those cables featured brash assessments of foreign leaders.

An additional 350 pages of e-mails are expected to be released