Vermont Governor Candidates Face Off in Last Debate

Questions... "there are three candidates in tonight's debate, liberty union candidate bill lee, democrat sue minter, and republican phil scott."

While vermonters couldn't ??see??

The candidates... "this is vpr" they could hear them on vermont public radio thursday night.

3 people who want the state's top job debated one final time before november 8th.

"in this section of the evening the candidates will pose questions directly to one another."

Lieutenant governor scott asked sue minter about raising taxes.... "...in order to fulfill all of the promises you've made thus far?"

Minter said she would provide a balanced budget as governor... "i know that we have many challenges.

Every single proposal that i have put forth, i have provided a revenue source."

"sue minter, your first question, who's it for?"

"phil.... abused women are five times more likely to be killed by their abuser if their abused owns a gun."

Minter, questioned her opponent about closing the private sale loophole and calling for background checks on all guns.

"i believe what we should do is be searching for the root of the problem, which is the violence.

It's not about the gun, it's the violence."

This debate broke from tradition... the moderators asked the candidates if they had questions for each other.

Bill 'spaceman' lee went personal.

"mostly i want to know, to ask sue how jasper is doing."

The democratic candidate explained to listeners her son jasper knew the five vermont teenagers who were killed in a wrong way crash last month.

"what i know is that our community has demonstrated through this tragedy is once again why i love this state, why i want to continue to be a leader in this state.

It's like i felt after irene, that people have come together in beautiful ways."

Sue minter then had a question.... for her closest opponent in the polls.

"why are you standing with the national republican party platforms, and not with vermont working families?"

'"i'm an independent sort and i think vermonters know that and its about faith and trust and i thin kthey know me and i think they have faith and trust me."

