FOX Chicago Cubs Win Series, Basin Shop Brings Discount

Fox 24's Jena Sands brings you her final report on Chicago Cubs fans in the Basin.

Years later the chicago cubs are world series champions... rattling fans all over the nation... especially here in west texas... one basin smoothie shop owners offering the cherry on top for fans celebrating this 'w'... 00:21 00:41 steve pruitt: we all just had a feeling it wasn't over.

We've seen these guys all year, biggest win differential in baseball.

We had a gut feeling it wasn't over.

Steve pruitt---a lifetime cubs fan... --- he says it's all thanks to cable television in the 80s... steve pruitt: afternoons you're not at school, you're watching baseball.

Got hooked to the cubs we had a long drought but we stuck with them.

A long drought, seems like an understatement when you think of 108 years without a championship... monty hoppel: to win the world series and be the guy who won it for the cubs..

.that's just... unbelievable.

The midland rockhounds' general manager, monty hoppel... talks about how surreal it is to see both a former midland double a affiliate manager, and former rockhound crowned world series champions.

Monty hoppel: you can tell, there are some guys like troy gloss, those guys that come through, addison russelll..

You just know they are going to be major leage players... he's a great good humble kid it's great to see success for him.

To celebrate this historic win for the chicago cubs... all fans swagged out in cubs gear get 50% off a smoothie of their choice at shape shifter's nutriction in midland... as well as a taste of not just victory--- but their new special... --- the the berry happy cubs win monty hoppel: people love a never give up story.

The cubs have been so close so much.

That rings with all of us in our human-ness, there is always a hope, never give up, keep at it because you never know what's going to happen next.

