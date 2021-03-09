Piers Morgan Will Leave 'Good Morning Britain' Over Meghan, Harry Interview Fallout

Piers Morgan Will Leave 'Good Morning Britain' , Over Harry, Meghan Interview Fallout .

The British talk show host icon stormed off the set of the popular morning show, .

Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.

We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offense rules.

After being confronted on air about his attitudes towards Meghan Markle by a co-host