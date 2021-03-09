Tackling Homelessness In Rochester

The Minnesota coalition for the homeless is looking at how communities are handling the covid-19 pandemic

30s winds: wnw 10?

"* 25 mph the minnesota coalition for the homeless is looking at how communities are handling the covid?

"*19 pandemic when it comes to finding solutions to combat homelessness across the state.

It's part of a three day "homeless on the hill" virtual press conference kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown rochester with how the city is investing in programs and resources.

Jessica.

Amy ?

"* olmsted county is currently building a southeast regional crisis center that will provide mental health services..

The location will serve ?

"* in part ?

"* as a resource to rochester's homeless population.

Mayor kim norton participated in today's "homeless on the hill" virtual press conference ?

"* she says rochester is working toward creative solutions by offering diverse options such as the crisis center.

The city has also offered temporary locations for shelters during the pandemic like the mayo civic center?

"* and currently offers a day center located at the former silver lake fire station... that funding expires on may 15th.

So ?

"* norton says there's a need for a permanent and reliable <a place for people to go to get the support they need and so our county knows where to find people who need the services because when everyone is dispersed throughout the community how can anyone find them to offer what is available?> norton does say she's been actively lobbying at the state capitol for funding that includes the day center.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

Homeless day on the hill is the largest day of advocacy according to m?

"*d?

"*ch.

The virtual confe continues through