With only days until a new president is elected, gun sales are soaring in the golden triangle.

Tonight... immigration.

Health care.

Jobs.

All hot topics on the campaign trail.

You can also add gun ownership to the list.

With only days until a new president is elected, gun sales are soaring in the golden triangle.

Wcbi's victoria bailey joins us live in the studio with that story.

Victoria?

Joey aundrea sales of all types of guns and ammunition are booming across the country but that's especially true in the golden triangle.

Retailers tell me it's all about the november election.

ánat pop gun cocká guns, guns, ánat pop gun cocká and more guns.

Gary dedeaux says the election is good for business.

"especially in the last few weeks.

It seems like right after the last debate business picked up instantly......over night."

Research indicates that gun owners are worried a hillary clinton presidency may lead to tougher gun laws and increased restrictions on firearms. however, muw professor of political science brian anderson says people should be patient and see what the new administration brings.

"the system is what it is.

We have two candidates that a lot of people aren't happy about but we have to let the system follow through let the votes come in see which one will be in the white house, beginning in january, and not take it as any jumping of a cliff."

Dedeaux says any federal restrictions on gun sales and ammunition would leave a lasting impact especially here.

" in mississippi, you know, we have a pro-second amendment governor and you can carry a firearm... open carry firearm with no permit and mississippi is still one of the easiest states to obtain a gun."

Anderson says over all the gun sale increase can be attributed to pure politics.

" politics is getting more and more shrill.

There's very little middle ground for compromise and so it's the all or nothing sense that make people feel like well i have to protect myself and my own .....and the way we do it in ths country is with a gun."

Gary's gun and pawn shop's recent big seller are handguns and guns used for protection.

The ar15 style gun is usually the best seller.