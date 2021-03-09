Skip to main content
LSU and Bama Watch Party at Fishbone Alley

Credit: WXXVDT2
This Saturday, Fishbone Alley will be full of fans cheering on their favorite teams.

- a weekend local artists and - vendors have waited for all - year.

- vendors like owner of - restorative nature tea--shawn - chambers ..he was - setting up his booth early--a - resident of the coast for years- he's seen what the streets look- like when the festival begins.- sot full- shawn chambers-owner of - restorative nature tea- "just shut down and packed.

Thousands and - thousands of people."

This is chamber's first year at- the arts and crafts - festival..joining - more than 400 artists and over- 900 vendors.- shawn chambers-owner of - restorative nature tea- 'i think it's a great - opportunity for a lot of- local businesses, local brands- and local art to spread there - stuff through out the coast and- not only- for local people but a lot of - regional people coming in as- well."

Visitors, vendors and - artists--come from all over the- united states---this- according to the festival's - board of directors who were - handing out - parking maps and information- down- town today.

- pam moeller--board of directors- "i've noticed a lot today that this is a lot of- people's first time to ocean- springs.

We've had one person - come in from oklahoma, montana,- a lot of people that have come- this is their first time, so- it's a really good event for th- city."

Gina tomlinson- "hundreds of people in the streets also opens the- door for local restaurants and- businesses to showcase what - ocean springs has to offer."

Artuero barajas--owner of - mosaics - "full menu inside and full bar, and live music all day- long, we created a bigger stage- so we can have live music all - day long both days."

The festival runs from 9am to - - - - 5pm saturday and sunday.- pam moeller--board of directors- "there's food, there's fun, there's bands, just a great - family fun event."

Downtown ocean springs will be- closed to traffic starting at 3- o'clock saturday morning and- will re-open to traffic sunday- at 7pm.

- in ocean springs, gina tomlinso- news 25.- - saturday night fishbone alley - will be full of fans cheering o- their - favorite teams!

- tomorrow night beginning at 7,- catch the lsu and alabama game- on- the big screen in downtown- gulfport.

- the city urges you to get there- early, grab a bite to eat and - stick around to - enjoy the game.

