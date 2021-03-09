Terror Threat

The FBI and New York Police Department say they are assessing the credibility of information they received of a possible Al Qaeda terror attack against the U.S. on the eve of Election Day.

- the fbi and new york police - department say they are - assessing - the credibility of information- they received of a possible - al-qaida- terror attack against the u.s.- on the eve of election day.

- counterterrorism investigators- are reviewing the information - that- mentioned new york, texas and - virginia as potential targets.- it wasn't immediately clear how- the intelligence came - to investigators' attention.

An- nypd spokesman says in a- statement the - information "lacks specificity.

In a statement, the fbi said it- was working closely with law- enforcement agencies and sharin- intelligence- reports.- officials say they regularly- assess all possible security- - - - threats ahead