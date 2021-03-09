CHAMBERSBURG WATER WHEEL

Out.

Tasmin: chambers fort park welcomed back a historic iconic symbol back to the community.

The rotary club hosted a ribbon cutting to reopen an iconic water wheel in chambersburg's downtown falling springs creek.

The founder of chambersburg, benjamin chambers was the person who first brought the water wheel to the city but it wasnt until the 80s that it was brought to falling springs creek.

Up until the ribbon cutting, the wheel has been inactive since 1987.

Often times, i would come here and just look at the falling springs and wonderful waterfall here and i would look at the wheel and its not in operation and i thought, wouldnt it be great if we would put that wheel back into operation.

Tasmin: the rotary club has put a cog on the wheel and plans to run gears off it to produce its own energy and lighting for the area.

Morgan: still