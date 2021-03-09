Getting to know Henry Perea

We ask Henry the tough questions, like what's his favorite restaurant, and what he plans to do the day after elections.

>> alex: all right, everyone.

We're back having some fun with henry perea.

Tell us about your family.

I know you're a new grand dad.

>>> i have three beautiful chi children.

When i grew up, the number one thing for my mom is that all her kids lived near her.

And it just worked out that we all have careers in fresno, we did.

That was great.

I had that same expectation, but things are different.

Henry lives right down the street from me, alissa two blocks away and my younger son thomas maybe a half mile.

I'm loving it.

Most sunday's, we all get together as a family and have a barbecue.

One thing i love to do is barbecue.

>> stefanie: i love it.

>> alex: you have a family dinner every sunday?

>>> oh, yeah.

>> alex: that's a great thing.

I love it.

Speaking of food, we were just talking about what our favorite restaurants are here in town.

There's so many of them.

Which ones do you like?

>>> right now, limelight is at the top of my list because they have that great lobster on thursday's.

[laughter] >>> and you can't beat max's.

Tower district, a lot of great small restaurants.

>> alex: local.

>>> oggi's, you ever been to oggi's in the tower?

Really good food.

They're right there on van ness and olive.

You should go.

>> stefanie: speaking of restaurants, a lot of people are looking forward to downtown fresno really blossoming.

What's your vision for that area?

>>> i think there's a lot of work that is going on now that we started many years ago.

But i think now with the opening of the fulton mall, we have to absolutely keep that momentum going and work with the property owners to start changing some thoughts.

There's a lot of work that has to be done.

I had lunch earlier today in the tower district.

I met a few owners and they're excited about the possibility of maybe the city going to the tower, too and doing some facade improvements and treating.

Kind of like that santa monica f feel.

Outside dining.

There's a lot of opportunities between the tower and downtown that we're gonna take advantage of.

>> alex: i know you're a big supporter of high speed rail.

How's that going?

>>> it's going good.

I believe in the next month or so, fresno will be rewarded a maintenance facility.

It will be 1500 jobs and a lot of things attached to it.

We're looking good there.

And of course we're gonna be designing the train station.

The next mayor will be designing that station.

Which is why we've had teams in china and spain and germany taking a look at all their systems and their stations.

We want to make a statement for fresno when we design that station.

>> stefanie: didn't you travel to cuba recently?

>>> that was last year.

>> stefanie: how was that and what was that for?

>>> it was pretty amazing.

It was an economic development trip.

We took a lot of ag leaders over there to start talking about how we start sending some of our ag product into cuba.

It was a great trip.

We got to meet a lot of people.

I hope next year to establish a sister city relationship with havana and fresno.

If you're interested in sister cities, come on board.

We're gonna be taking the team next year.

>> alex: we've got a viewer question for you.

We don't want to stump you or anything.

>>> at this part in the campaign, i can answer.

>> stefanie: that's right.

>>> it is what it is.

I think it's a matter now of respecting what that line is, allowing growth within that line.

But then making sure that we come back into the inner city and we're repairing and taking back neighbors that we've lost.

One of the campaign issues we've been dealing with is if i had any criticism with the current general plan, it's that the city extended a blight line from shaw avenue to herndon avenue.

People are pretty upset.

People have a lot of pride in their home and they're saying why would a city extend a blight line designation all the way to herndon avenue.

What does that do to my property values.

We're gonna remove that line once i get there.

And we're gonna protect the neighborhoods we have and take back the ones that we've lost.

>> stefanie: very well said.

Thank you so much for coming on, mr. perea.

Any last words?

Reminding people to vote on tuesday, that's the biggest thing.

>>> vote on tuesday.

Very important from the up ticket all the way down.

A lot of important issues coming up.

Just asking for your support on election day.

>> alex: really quickly, before we go, win or lose, what are you gonna do the day after the election?

>>> that's a great question.

I guess i could say i'm going to disneyland.

>> stefanie: like bowl.

[laughter] >>> i'll probably sleep in a little bit.

Probably just get up and do my daily routine.

I'm a pretty mellow guy.

Like to work.

>>> yup, like to work.

>> alex: thanks for your time.

>> stefanie: thank you.

>> alex: great seeing you.

All right, still