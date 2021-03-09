Adoptive families celebrated at the annual reception

Adoptive families celebrated at the 18th annual Adoption Reception at the Capitol Park Welcome Center.

Today in baton rouge, more than 700 children and their adoptive families were honored and celebrated, downtown.

more than 700 children and their adoptive families were honored and celebrated, downtown.

It's a celebration here at the capitol park welcome center in downtown baton rouge.

A day where families, like the henry's, can celebrate their new additions."today means i am a mother, i cannot have children naturally."

Melissa henry tells me she found out she could not bear children in her early twenties, but that didn't stop from becoming the mom of two little girls.

"it feels like i'm a mother.

These are my children.

It feels like she came out of my womb.

It's part of being a parent."

For every family, the process is different, but it's worth it.

"it varies with the children.

She took two years.

She took one year."the 18th annual adoption reception held by the department of children and family services brings together adoptive families from across the state.

"it's a great experience to be here with other families and other adopted children and meet some of the state workers in the field and every thing and a great opportunity to be here.

"today's magic, it's just magical.

We are celebrating 735 children who have been adopted in the past year.

This is the 5th year in a row that we have had more adoptions than any other state.

We really work hard when we find children in our care that are 3 not going to be able to go home to move them through the process, so that we can find them a family that's going to love and cherish them forever."

