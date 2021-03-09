How to Start an Exercise Routine If You're Over 50

While establishing a fitness regimen isimportant at any age, doing so around orafter hitting 50 years old carries a few risks.If you're over 50, the best wayto begin a fitness routine is slowly.And make a doctor's appointment before youbegin working out to make sure it's safe tostart a new regimen in the first place.Invest in a fitness watch tokeep track of your heart rate.Start with "easy" options, like stretching andwalking, before building up enough staminato move on to something more challenging.While soreness is to be expected, paincould be the sign that something's wrong.Whatever exercise you choose to do,you should make sure it prioritizesmobility, balance, strength, and posture