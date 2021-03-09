Doctor Upbeat About CDC Guidelines

This week the centers for disease control and prevention issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 can safely resume.

That new guidance is based on the latest science and includes recommendatio ns for how and when a fully vaccinated person can visit with others who are vaccinated and who are not vaccinated.

Kimt news 3's george mallet spoke with cbs medical contributor dr. brian mcdonough about the practical application of this new guidance.

"* when year old mother get to see her soon to be nine year old grandson?

"* dr. mcdonough?

"* who this program know is always extremely conservative is really upbeat about this new guidance.

Look i know i've been accused of being very conservative when it comes to covid.

And i've been very conservative because i know that lives literally are on the line.

So i'm going to be conservative when it matters.

Dr. brian mcdonough knows he has been absolutely uncompromisin g about all of it.

He's been very clear.

He wants us to physically distance ourselves.

Wear masks.

The whole pandemic shabang.

But this unfailingly conservative clinician is suddenly upbeat about the latest cdc guidelines.

If you're fully vaccinated and let's say your significant other is fully vaccinated.

Many people over 65 might be in that group.

You can get together with another couple where both are fully vaccinated and not wear masks.

What's more, it looks like my vaccinated mother can soon reunite with my son?

You can actually see your grandchildren not wearing a mask if in fact your granchildren are not at high risk for covid related problems in other words coronavirus before the new cdc guidelines, dr. michael osterholm, director of the center for infectious disease research and policy at the university of minnesota, said it would be important the cdc issue guidelines that are pragmatic and recognize the conundrums faced by americans trying to navigate in a place where some people are vaccinated while others await their turn.

So amy?

This is a good time to define some more cdc terms. a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Although vaccinations are accelerating, the cdc estimates that just 9.2% of the u.s. population has been fully vaccinated with a covid?

