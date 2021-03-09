Skip to main content
Coronavirus county-by-county: March 9, 2021

New coronavirus numbers from around the region for Tuesday, March 9.

In oneida county -- 32 new positive tests.

484 active cases.

29 hospitalized.

In herkimer county -- 6 new positive tests.

53 active cases.

7 hospitalized.

In otsego county -- 20 new positive tests.

200 active cases.

8 hospitalized.

