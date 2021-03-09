Missing E Texas Girl

Family Continues Searching for Missing 19-Year-Old
KRGV
An amber alert remains in effect tonight... for a 10- year-old east texas girl abducted earlier this week.
The cherokee county sheriff's office issued the alert for kayla orozco.
She was last seen at the bullard first assembly church -- she didn't return to her family at the end of services.
Bullard is about 100 miles west of shreveport.
Kayla is described as 4 feet tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Her family says she was last seen wearing a peach- colored skirt.
Authorities think she could be in immediate danger.
