Safety at the polls in Greene County

The polls in just a few days...ready to cast their vote in another historic election.

Tensions are running high in some areas of the country...causin g some to worry about their safety.

Kspr's frances watson has an update on how officials in greene county will be looking out for you.

"it is a very different campaign that i have ever experienced in my life.

Quite different and out of the norm.

Sad to see, many of the aspects."

Phil smith, like many others, say this election season has been riddled with negativity.

"people have fought and died and bled for the opportunity to have the right in this in country to vote and to vote your conscience."

But with tension across the country so high...how safe will you be at the polls this tuesday?

"i don't want to be regretful that we weren't prepared if something happens that we could have responded to sooner rather than later."

Violence and protests happening across the country have some people in greene county worried.

"voters call me and ask, do you have a security plan?

I've had election judges who've asked me about that.

There are a lot of folks who have been concerned about their safety on the day they vote."

Greene county clerk shane shoeller's plan...place a sheriff's deputy at 42 out of the 75 polling stations around the county.

An additional five deputies will patrol zones... they are certified to help voters as well as ensure their safety.

"if it's gotten to that point that the general public feel insecure about going to a voting location, i'm all for having an added layer of security."

"we don't want voters to be intimidated.

We want to be able to respond to that as quickly as possible so that the voters feel safe when they're voting."

"none of the deputies will be pulled off of their normal duties.

These are officers that are coming in just for this special assignment."

Frances watson reporting in springfield.

It will cost just over 13- thousand dollars to pay for the extra deputies to cover election day patrols.

That money is coming from the county's election budget.

