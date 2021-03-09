Ozarks communities are mourning the death of a 17-year-old

>> lisa: ozarks community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old boy who died of an accidental drug overdose this week.

Ky3's katie couric was at a vigil to remember that young man.

Kadee.

>> reporter: lisa, friends and family of hayden graver not only gathered in marionville to remember the republic high school junior but also to raise awareness about the growing issue of teens and drug addiction.

>> i would like to address the teenagers that are here.

And i would like to tell you that you are not -- you are not alone.

>> reporter: hayden just turned 17 in september.

His family describes him as a free spirit who loved adventures and playing video games.

But he struggled with drug addiction and died of an accidental heroin overdose this week.

Friends i spoke with tonight at that vigil say his death will not be in vain.

They are along with hayden's family are open and honest about his drug abuse and hopes it helps others.

>> bring awareness to the problem.

If we just don't address it, people are going to be like it's no big deal.

The schools get involved and most teens don't even think about doing drugs anymore.

>> there are people that struggle every day that most normal people don't see and i've lost several friends in the past.

>> reporter: hayden's funeral is tomorrow morning.

His family asks any donations go to the