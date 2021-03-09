Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Heritage College Students to Take Legal Action

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Heritage College Students to Take Legal Action
Heritage College Students to Take Legal Action

Heritage College students plan to take legal action action after their school abruptly closed for good Tuesday.

((kevin)) heritage college students now plan to take legal action after their school abruptlyclosed for good tuesday.

Documentationfrom the colge-- states if the institution clos and students cannot be transferred to comparable program... the school will give them a llrefund.

The company that owned heritage- westo education gro has 30 days to give them their money.

But students aren't holding their breath.

((april guy/medic assig snt))"if it's not gonna e the mail then we'regonna have to proceed and go further with th process.

Whatever we have to do.

We're gonna go forward ((ginnella/medicalcoding and billing student)) "we're stickingtogether, all of th students and any instructors."

((kevin)) the director the arkansas state board of private career education has been working to transfer students since the closure.

She says most shouldn't lose their credits.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

11pm-2021-01-14

11pm-2021-01-14

;rslthja;sroihja;r'shja;rohij

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN