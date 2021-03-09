Heritage College Students to Take Legal Action

Heritage College students plan to take legal action action after their school abruptly closed for good Tuesday.

Documentationfrom the colge-- states if the institution clos and students cannot be transferred to comparable program... the school will give them a llrefund.

The company that owned heritage- westo education gro has 30 days to give them their money.

But students aren't holding their breath.

((april guy/medic assig snt))"if it's not gonna e the mail then we'regonna have to proceed and go further with th process.

Whatever we have to do.

We're gonna go forward ((ginnella/medicalcoding and billing student)) "we're stickingtogether, all of th students and any instructors."

((kevin)) the director the arkansas state board of private career education has been working to transfer students since the closure.

She says most shouldn't lose their credits.