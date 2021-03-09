Weekly Baseball Luncheon Wraps Up

It's game over for the our love- affair of baseball series in- biloxi at the ohr - o'keefe museum.

- biloxi native and former major- league baseball catcher barry - lyons gave an over-view of all- the baseball stars that have hi- the - coast to speak at the weekly- luncheon beginning seven months- ago.- the all-star speaker series - luncheon at the ohr-o'keefe - museum- hosted many baseball greats...- like darryl strawberry and- dale murphy...as well as local- stars of the game like tim- bennett from the- shuckers and new york yankees - pitcher jonathan holder...- lyons talked about how the them- of the series really came down- to- baseball as a brother-hood...an- a lot of the speakers shared- how easy it is to go down-hill- after rising to the top in the- major leagues.- - "it's hard to get to the big leagues but it's even - harder to stay."

"we really learned through this whole- lecture series was what they di- with their- lives after baseball, and i - think a lot of them felt as - though they were a lot better - person because- they got to think about other - people and you know, when you'r- on the top of the world and - you're a big baseball player, - - - - you're thinking of yourself."

Lyons awarded buddy from- biloxi---a fan that came every- week--- with the "our love affair with baseball logo."

W-x-x-v has been a proud sponso- since the beginning of the- series back - in may.