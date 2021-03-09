Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Keesler Celebrates 75 Years in Biloxi

Credit: WXXV
Keesler Air Force Base is celebrating its 75th year on the Gulf Coast.

Was unaware that the national- guard has gone on record about- claims that palazzo went awol,- or i would not have requested a- investigation.- if sergeant palazzo has served- his time with the national- guard, this - investigation will reveal that.- - tonight, keesler air force base- is celebrating it's 75th year o- the - gulf coast- in honor of the occasion, - members of the united states- military, - officials from the city of- biloxi and community leaders- from across the - coast gathered for a 40's theme- gala.

The theme was chosen to - commemorate the date keesler wa- founded, 1941 and the focus of- the - event was to celebrate the- seamless partnership that - keesler and the mississippi gul- coast share.- - " i think we you got back to where we started, 75- years ago and the railroad that- brought the first soldiers to - keesler, in the middle of the - history of- one of the greatest wars in - american history..

The streets- then were oyster shells, and- look today- where this installation is..

Ho- it was rebuilt after hurricane- katrina.

The support we get fro- - - - the community over 12 thousand- people that work on this- installation, 1.7 billion - dollars that we - give back to the local- community."

- - - keesler wants to thank the- community for their support - while - putting together the gala, and- for their partnership over the- last 75 - years - - military retirees from across - the gulf coast were

