Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty Honored

Northern wisconsin to say goodbye to a deputy, husband, father and friend... rusk county deputy dan glaze was laid to rest today following a public funeral service and private burial in cameron.

He was shot and killed saturday night after responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers from all over the state and midwest ... as well as police officers from new york city, new orleans and even thunder bay, ontario came to pay their respects to dan glaze.today's service at the old cameron elementary school was attended by friends, family and colleagues.

Governor scott walker was also here.but, it was those closest to glaze that wanted to make sure everyone knew the kind of man he was - including rusk county sheriff jeffrey wallace.

A couple things that really stuck out to my people was dans favorite saying to my jailers and that was "i'll go get you one more."

"i ask everyone here today ... please thank them... they earn it every day."after the service-- a procession of vehicles from all lines of law enforcement followed the hearse through rice lake, with burial at a cemetery outside the unincorporated community of mikana.

Area college students also paid their respects to deputy glaze this afternoon.students and staff in chippewa valley technical college's law enforcement academy held a memorial service on campus.

Instructors at the college say working in the law enforcement field is dangerous, but students in the program are willing to make the sacrifice.

There's still committed people in the world people that are still willing to take on responsibilities still willing to pin that badge on the their uniform and to head onto the street despite of all the danger and despite of all the focus