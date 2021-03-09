Economy."

(jordan:) it's a day to plant, nurture and celebrate trees in the community.

The amarillo zoo and tree lovers of all ages came together to honor texas arbor day.

Arbor day is celebrated in all 50 states, but each state adjusts their local celebrations based on the best tree planting time for their area.

For texas, arbor day is celebrated on the first friday in november.

Mike boley / visitor coordinator "the idea is to get people to come out, learn about trees, learn about why they're important to us.

Here at the zoo people love to come see the animals, but they might not be aware and look around and realize the diversity of trees we have here at the zoo."

(jordan:) at the zoo's planting for the planet event, guests recieved free seedling packets to plant trees that benefit wildlife