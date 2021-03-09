Neosho Bean Feed 2016

Voters in newton county get one last chance to hear from some of the candidates before they cast their ballot next tuesday.

The newton county republican party hosted their annual bean feed this evening.

Those in attendance were able to hear from u.s. senator roy blunt, gubernatorial candidate eric greitens, candidate for lieutenant governor mike parson and attorney general candidate josh hawley.

Organziers say with just a few days left before the general election, this is an opportunity for voters to ask those last second questions.

Nick meyers, newton county republican party"it's very important that we bring the candidates to the voters, and the voters to the candidates, so they can ask them one on one, make their judgements on those candidates eye to eye, face to face."

Along with the candidates, voters were given information about several of the issues that will appear on the ballot.