acu northwestern

Lots of college football footballwe'll start first with a goodbye game game that's right..... after 57 years it's time for the a-c-u wildcats to say goodbye to shotwell stadium... taking on northwestern state tonight-- the demons driving down the field.... j-d almond throws it up... but just a nice defensive play from adonis davis breaking up the pass trying to give his offense a chance-- but that wouldn't stop northwestern state... a couple of plays later..... ronald green takes the handoff... finds a hole and takes advantage..

He's going all the way to the endzone... demons lead 6 to nothing-- not long after... northwestern driving again..

This time when almond heaves it up it's not going to be broken up... de'mard llorens takes it in stride and that's another touchdown for the demons-- second quarter now... another a-c-u defensive play.... richard griffin the third with the interception trying to give the cats some more chances in the game gamea-c-u started rolling in the second half and look at that.... the wildcats are leaving shotwell with a 25 to 22 win over northwestern state..

So now they can start fresh at their new stadium next season