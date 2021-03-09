To the high school level -- it was the game of the year out in cumberland....> circled on their calendars -- fort hill vs.

Allegany...> and to make things even better --- this season, both teams entered the matchup undefeated...> a potential postseason preview in 1a -- can't say enough about the atmosphere at greenway stadium...> 1st quarter -- allegany is up 3-0 until nathanial graves lobs it high to the end zone and brayden brown goes up and gets it -- what a play to put the sentinnels in front...> but in the 2nd quarter -- the campers come storming back with a trick play -- sean rhodes connects with elijah llewellyn downfield and he's pushed out inside the five yard line...> a couple plays later -- karson robinnete backs his way across the plane -- and allengay goes back in front 10-7...> on the ensuing fort hill poession -- graves fakes the handoff and throws a quick pass to luke hamilton -- he is determined to reach the end zone -- what an effort -- sentinnels lead 14-10....> back in the red zone -- kaleb harden uses his speed to get to the edge -- it's another touchdown -- fort hill pulls away from there -- they win big 48-13 -- outscoring allegany 28-0 in the 2nd half...> another