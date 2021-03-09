Sports 11/5/16

Its week 10 of high school football everyone is getting close ot wrapping up their seasons, and some good games out there yeah that's right a lot of great action out there a few of our teams still fighting to get into the playoffs and a great game going on today week 10 of high school football wrapped up today in laurel as the bulldogs played host to undefeated woodbridge and the 'dawgs came to play in this one rae'mier deshields bust through the middle right here form 3 yards out as laurel takes a 7-0 lead second half and woodbridge still trailing by a score..

And this isn't going to help troy haynes back to pass..

But he gets picked off by deon parker under 5 minutes to play..

But woodbridge's defense gets them back into this thing the blue raiders defense blows that play up and come up with the safety within 5..

And they got the ball back that would lead to this haynes drops back..

And this time throws a dime to michael brewer the 36 yard score game them the lead with under 3 minutes to play..

And they never looked back last chance for laurel but perez nichols gets brought down by shymere vessels woodbridge takes it, 10-7 the final and s-u was taking on wesley in the rout 13 rivalry game today and a good game brewing early on in this one nick flakenburg back to pass, and throws a strike on the slant to alex kemp the caesar rodney grad able to squeeze it for 1 of his 2 touchdowns on the day shortly after that, welsey was back in teh red zone before this jamar baynard..

My goodness somebody get number 1 some ice 3 minutes before halftime..

And s-u going for it on 4th down ryan jones chucks it to ryan kolb..

But it hits off his hands and falls incomplete wesley went the other way in a hurry..

And did this flakenburg rushed from the pocket..

And dives for the endzone he is in for the score with 30 seconds left in the quarter to stretch their lead to 14 second half, and the wolverines special am giving them a lift they kick it off to the 20..

And s-u just standing around looking at it dajahn lowery hustles down and jumps on it for wesley but s-u..

Answers with a little special team play of their own wolverines attempting the short field goal keith payne comes up with the block..

And christian wilson takes it to midfield but wesley just punked s-u all afternoon jones back to pass..

But roderick caine blows up the play balls on the ground and he comes up with it couple plays later, wolverines just pouring it on flakenburg airs one down the left sideline for bryce shade part of a 4 touchdown day for flakenburg s-u found the endzone a couple times late brandon lewis finds blake joppyon the last play of the game the play belonged to s-u, but the game belonged to wesley 44-27 the final and the volleyball state tournament rolled on today in delaware tough one for some of our teams caesar rodney got swept by tower hill 3-0..

As did delmar by ursuline and smyrna lost a wild one to tatnall..

3-2 that's it for sports.

Good news is just ahead- keep it right here -- you're watching 47 abc!

Catch more of