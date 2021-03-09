Local families participated in an educational event today to learn some important safety tips

Local families participated in an educational event today to learn some important safety tips.castle insurance and eau claire ford lincoln quick lane organized the inaugural safety day event in eau claire.

Families learned expert-recommended tips related to auto and home safety.multiple law enforcement agenices participated... as well as the chippewa valley fire safety house, which teaches kids how to get out of a burning house.

There was also a demonstration on what can happen if you don't wear your seatbelt in the car.

"they've seen them before.

They've been inside of those places.

Inside the ambulance and the cop cars and everything, they're not so afraid, and to be able to call for help and to get that service you know."to mark the end of daylight saving time this weekend... batteries were also handed out to remind people to check their smoke detectors.