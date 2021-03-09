Metro program seeks to reshape lives of offenders

Local law enforcement is partnering up to give offenders a second chance to straighten out and pave a new path in their lives.

A pilot program between metro police and parole and probation is in it's third month running.

It's meant to help people get into compliance with their probation.

The program is still in it's early stages but it may be on the path to keeping crime down in the valley.

The program is designed to make it easier for felons to check in with parole officers.

Where they may need to get drug tested, see a counselor or just update home addresses.

So far parole and probabation officers have partnered up with metro police one weekend a month for the past three months to help offenders get back in compliance at the south east area command.

In the first two events...153 offenders reported.

Authorities say the satellite officers allow officers to talk with offenders in their own neighborhood and better track them.

John liberty/metro police: "it's easier access too.

It helps us to make sure the community is safer by keeping a little bit closer tabs on them.

Where they might have used the excuse that it's too far for them to go across town or i couldn't make my supervision.

It's a proactive approach they would like to see grow and possibly host other pop up shop style reporting centers around the valley.

Officers tell us they're allowing folks who may have drug convictions to use the program to be in compliance.

Even violent offenders to keep track of their progress during probation.

