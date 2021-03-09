Recycling old technology at Rush-Henrietta

Students and volunteers received old tv's, vcr's and computers that may contain mercury in them to be recycled.

Students from rush-henrietta want you to get rid of some old technology the environmentally friendly way.

They held a recycling event that asked for people's old cellphones, television sets, and v-c-r's.

These are all items that can contain mercury and be harmful in landfills.

Some of the younger volunteers also got a blast from the past seeing some of the stuff dropped of.

Lindsay lippa, volunteer"i saw this apple computer it looked like something from outer space.

It was really cool, and i'm just surprised how many things are here and honestly it's amazing that we can clean it up and get it out of landfills."

All of the proceeds rasied from the recycled technology will benefit the natural helpers club.