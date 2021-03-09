Walk-up food giveaway in Utica

The Johnson Park Center held its weekly walk-up food giveaway, handing out boxes to about 300 local families.

900.

Today at the walk thru....upwards of 300 families were helped.

Volunteers say the need is still growing.

Indria rekic johnson park center 10:41 the pandemic has put a damper on everyone's financial situation.

For us to do this and be able to do this is a very big deal.

Being able to help everyone in the community especially with small children, people who are unemployed.

We try to do our best to help anyone in the community 10:57 .

None .

None crystal pontius 6:37 we came out to get the eggs, the kale - things like that - the healthier foods they give out 6:46 that helps out a lot, they're very expensive at the stores 6:50 > next week's giveaway is monday and tuesday, three to six both days.

