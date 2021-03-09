Basic Instinct Movie (1992)

Basic Instinct Movie (1992) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the role that made her a star (and showed the audience a little more skin than she intended), Sharon Stone plays the cleverly manipulative novelist Catherine Tramell who snares San Francisco detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) with her insatiable carnal appetite during the investigation of her boyfriend's murder.

Tramell is the prime suspect, but the plot twists and turns until Curran is trapped in a dangerous cycle of dead ends and unsolved murders, never sure if Tramell is committing the crimes or if it is some other, unknown suspect.

With a plot that keeps viewers guessing, Basic Instinct is the work of a director who is clearly in his element.

Director: Paul Verhoeven Screenwriter: Joe Eszterhas Music: Jerry Goldsmith Cinematography: Jan de Bont Cast: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Denis Arndt, Leilani Sarelle, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jack McGee, Daniel Von Bargen, Mitch Pileggi, Wayne Knight