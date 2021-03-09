3 sometimes in life... the people who have always taken care of you... need you to take care of them.

Them.that was the case when our good kid's grandma faced a major surgery.

Traci teudhope shares their sto.

Story.

"i just love my grandma"11 year old annye carthon clearly adores her grandma -- vera... 3 "she just makes me happy she's a very nice person"and to say the feeling's mutual -- is an understatement.

3 "oh i love my granddaughter" annye was quick to volunteer to take care of her when vera was released from the hospital following a major surgery.

"i didn't want her to feel alone and i didn't want her to go to a rehab center"annye gave up two whole summers to care for her grandma... she helped change bandages... assisted with bathroom duties... and provided good company during her recovery.

I'm told they especially like playing board games... 3 "i'm giving you $40 back please"both say all this time together has certainly created a lasting bond bond "annye's such a loving child.

She's just so giving and kind."

