Election offices gear up for Election Day

Local 4 news at jim:we are very close to knowing who the next leaders of the government will be at the federal, state tiffany: with less than 24 hours until voters rush their polling locations... local election offices are finishing up preparations.rock island county began setting up those locations today while scott county will set everything up tonight.

Local 4 news is your local election headquarters.local 4's ashe simpson joins us now from our newroom with more on...how those preparations are going so far... ashe:jim and tiffany, i spoke with election officials on both sides of the river today and both agree that tomorrow is going to be a busy day but they are ready for it.there are 63 voting precincts in scott county and 38 in rock island county.you can come at any point during the day but officials say it's best to come in the middle of the day because the lines are not as long.today is the last day for early voting and lines were long for those that wanted to get it out of the way.but election officials say it doesn't matter when you vote, it's just important that you do.

Roxanna moritz, scott county commissioner of elections "i think it's important that people take advantage of something that's very important to us and that's our voting rights.

I'm sure if they were taken away we would all be very upset about that so utilize the opportunity to be part of fair representation and representation of how you want to see it."ashe:there will be increased security on both sides of the river for election day.officers will be patrolling polling locations all day long to make sure everyone is safe.in the newsroom, ashe