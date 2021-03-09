Investigan Asesinato de Padre e Hijo en Condado Starr

Office, the texas rangers, and investigators from the district attorney's office are at working...looking for answers.

They're searching for several people and a newer model blue ford f-250.

The family of the victims... hope this doesn't become another cold case.

Hiram garcia is mourning the loss of his brother and nephew... it saddens me that i'll never be able to hear his voice again, to see my nephew grow up... his brother... hector garcia junior... was targeted last night while driving home from the store.

Gunmen fired at garcia junior's truck... his three year old son julian was riding in the passenger seat.

They shot my brother multiple times with an assault rifle.

He kind of jumped on my nephew, but he still got struck in the head.

Julian would have turned four in january.

He leaves behind six brothers and sisters... including a set of twins born not even three weeks ago.

What hurts the most is his children.

Knowing that he's not going to be there for them.

His twins won't ever know who he was.

Authorities say the shooting started near segunada rd.

They found the truck here with several bullet holes from a high caliber weapon.

Investigators finished processing the crime scene along woods brothers road earlier today.

They say they have not pinpointed a motive for the shooting.

They are following several leads.

Garcia has other family members whose cases went cold... my cousin tommy was murdered... he hopes arrests are made in this case.

He's already missing his brother.

If you love somebody, regardless of how good or how bad they are, always tell them you love them and be there for them.

Because you don't know when they're going to go.

It's sad because i couldn't tell my brother or my nephew goodbye.

Garcia wants justice for julian... and his entire family.

Again... authorities are searching for several people and a newer model blue ford f-250.

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call the starr county sheriff's office at 487-5571.

