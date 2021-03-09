TMN List:11-8-16

The best part is the experience doesn't cost a cent!

You don't have to spend a lot to have a fun experience.in fact, in some cases you don't have to spend anything.

Usa today and the website 10best put together a list of the top free experiences in the unites states.

Kate: at number five, central park in new york city.

Kids young and old enjoy skating at wollman rink, visiting the central park zoo, and riding the friedsam memorial carousel.

The great lawn is home to free live performances by the new york philharmonic, while the delacorte theater sets the stage for shakespeare in the park and summerstage takes over rumsey playfield during warm months.

Dan: at number four, the alamo in san antonio.

It is most famous as the site of the historic battle of the alamo in 1836, a major event in the texas revolution.

Today, the alamo complex is a museum that serves to inspire texans and visitors alike.

See exhibits about the revolution and state history.

Kate: at number three, the birmingham botanical gardens in alabama.

Parking and admission are both free at the beautiful gardens.

The 67.5-acre garden features more than 3,000 taxa of plants spread across 25- plus themed gardens, including a japanese garden complete with a tea house, a wildflower garden with alabama native plants and a fern glade with more than 100 types of ferns.

Dan: at number two, the garden of the gods in colorado springs.

The stunning red sandstone formations outside of colorado springs, appropriately named the garden of the gods, are completely free for visitors to enjoy.

Paved and unpaved trails wind through the formations, and a free visitors center doubles as an excellent natural history museum for the park.

Naturalists lead free guided walks daily.

Kate: and at number one, the saint louis zoo.

The 90-acre st.

Louis zoo exhibits 600 species of animals representing every continent and major biome on the planet.

It's also one of the nation's few zoos that offers free entry.

The zoo's penguin & puffin coast exhibit is one of the best penguin habitats in the country, with four species of penguins and two species of puffins on display.

Dan: