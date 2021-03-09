Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Boys Senior All-Star Soccer Game (Nov. 7, 2016)

Credit: WMBD
Peoria Metro beats Mid-Illini

In washington tonight... the annual 4-kicks senior all-star soccer game.

Notre dame's grady schliepsiek with a pair of first-half goals... this is a pretty one to give the peoria metro all-stars a 2-0 lead.

Look at the effort here by washignton's cameron behm... heading it over the keeper..

That's a superb goal... the peoria team beats the mid- illini all-stars, 5-2.

