Boys Senior All-Star Soccer Game (Nov. 7, 2016)

2016 Fall Championship Saturday Part 2
WFFF
2016 Fall Championship Saturday Part 2
Season.
In washington tonight... the annual 4-kicks senior all-star soccer game.
Notre dame's grady schliepsiek with a pair of first-half goals... this is a pretty one to give the peoria metro all-stars a 2-0 lead.
Look at the effort here by washignton's cameron behm... heading it over the keeper..
That's a superb goal... the peoria team beats the mid- illini all-stars, 5-2.
2016 Fall Championship Saturday Part 2
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 10.18.16