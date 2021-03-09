Doctors expanding into more space in Glasgow

Until Doctors Jay and Jane Sailer moved to town.

Like many small towns in the area, if you needed a doctor in Glasgow it meant a drive out of town.

People this way.

Like many small towns in the area, if you needed a doctor in glasgow it meant a drive out of town.

Until doctors jay and jane sailer moved to town.

Now, after 12 years, they're flourishing to the point where they need more space.

Our bruce young made an appointment to see what they've done.

There are two buildings in glasgow, right next to each other.

Nat one is going away.

Nat dr. jay sailer, maury river family practice: "as we started to get larger and larger, we started bumping elbows a little bit."

And the other is brand new.

Nat dr. jay sailer: "we realized in order to kind of take things to a new level, we were going to have to create more space."

And now the white lab coats and the diplomas are in, if not up nat and things are finding their place in the new maury river family practice.

Dr. jane sailer: "it's keep a tradition of a doctor that knows his or her patients, knows the community, knows the families, and i think that model can provide optimal care."

Because when the sailers moved here from south carolina, they moved into not just the old building, but a history of having a doctor there since the 1940s.

Dr. jay sailer: "it's a very small town, and we were skeptical at first about how we would make this work, but we knew it had worked for physicians before us."

Nat: "it's been a great experience " so they had a little ceremony in front of the old building nat before it gets torn down completely.

Nat: "therefore, be it resolved " with a proclamation from the city.

Nat and then got back to work getting ready for patients.

Dr. jay sailer: "yeah this is ... this is family medicine."

In glasgow, bruce young wdbj7