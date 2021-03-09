Green Top final push

<<paul cicchini>>a grocery store in the twin cities is making one final fundraising push before the end of the year.greentop grocery has raised $1-point-3 million dollars from over 13-hundred owners.after scaling down the scope of the co-op store ... which is under construction ... the company still needs $120-thousand dollars by november 17th.without the money ... bank loans could be delayed ... and end up costing more.

<<(katie novak, gtg outreach manager: "this is the final push.

You know, this is really the end of the line.

And we're very excited, very hopeful, ver confident that we're going to do this.

But, we need owners to come forward and help make that happen.">> <<paul cicchini>>for more information about supporting the green top grocery ... check out c-i proud