BOSS Solutions joined GMU to talk about how you can save money for retirement.

Q.

You think the social security administration would make it easy to claim your benefits, right?

Apparently that's not the case.

Ryan thacker is here to tell us why claiming your social security benefits it more complicated than ever in today's sponsored segment.

Thank you for being here.

>> i have to read this quote out of forbes but it's so important.

This recent article says there's 2,728 rules about social administration handbook.

In the social security administration has some 40,000 undertrained, overwhelmed, and sometimes ar gant staffers who routinely tell people things about social security that are dead wrong, half wrong, misleading, and the result of this is it will cost you tens of thousands of dollars, and it could go terribly wrong when it comes to social security benefit.

This is what is happening.

And, brian, it gets worse when it comes to claiming benefits, because it's complicated.

And one mistake can cost you tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands, when it comes to social securitied.

>> sounds complicated you just reading that.

I can imagine trying to file and recouple your benefits after this.

Where do you think people get stuck the most.

>> the big thing is not having enough information.

This all starts with how you claim your benefit, and you need to have education on how and when to claim your social security benefit.

>> how do people get back what they put in?

>> 12.4 percent of every paycheck.

Think of that, it goes into essential security it comes down to knowing what your options are.

We created a free guide to help you learn how and when to claim your benefit.

How to get the most out of all the benefits available.

It could put thousands in your pocket and this is really important.

How to minimize and potentially even eliminate the taxes you'll pay.

>> the guide has a lot of answers.

We've mentioned that before.

What kind of reaction do you get from people who used this?

>> it's been amazing.

We get all of the questions from our familys that come in and meet with us.

We do public workshops and compile those questions and find out what matters most to you and that's what we're dedicated to helping give good information to good people to make good decisions.

>> i'm sure there's a lot of people out there thinking about their retirement and social security benefits and have the questions.

The guide helps.

How do they get it?

>> give us a call.

For the first 10 callers we're making this guide available for free.

If you saved at least $200,000 or more for retirement give us a call.

>> that's the number to get.

If people want more information, where do they go?

>> to boss retirement online.

You can order it on the website as well.

>> there