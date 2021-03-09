Life Lessons: Wisdom Wednesday

Pedestrian's injuries.

>>>jaciel cordoba: psychologists say we all need to trust in other people.

They say a civilization can't exist without trust.>>eve russo: the problem is that along with trust comes betrayal and that's not always easy to recover from.

In her series wisdom wednesday, wfmz's nancy werteen hears reflections on this topic from lehigh valley women.

>>nancy: it's certainly a complicated topic.

Mental health experts say we decide to trust people for a number of reasons that we sometimes don't even realize.

But they add that betrayal is a part of life that we have to learn to rebound from.

Amy edgar founder/children's integrated center for success "i have lived through experiences where people who i thought were one thing turned out to be very different and you know at the end of the day we are all just people and i chose to see those people as doing the best that they can with what they have but i also would not invite that back into my life.

"pam dellerpublisher / lehigh valley style "i mean there's definitely times i have been betrayed and times i have betrayed.

I think you have to know that that is going to happen to you in life, that you're going to trust in someone that you shouldn't have or sometimes you're going to do something stupid and hurt somebody you didn't mean to hurt but that doesn't make it hurt any less for that person."

Beth songertrauma and addictions counselor "it's an ongoing path of revelation where we feel within ourselves that we can trust and how we have worked through our betrayal and it's not an easy path because when we have been betrayed, it's very very painful.

"dr. carol minski president cma leadership consultants "what is important to do is not confront it but accept it and talk to that individual you think has betrayed you.

Tell them what's going on for you and either they owe you an apology or you were wrong or you had the wrong perception and come to that acceptance.

If you can't then i think it's important to walk away.

"debra fraser-howze sr vp of government and external affairs at orasure technologies "if you're going to put your trust in someone , do it with faith that your doing the right thing and if it goes bad, understand it with faith that you did the right thing and be able to move past it.

"caroline bitterlylafayette college senior "nothing is certain so if someone deserves to hear your story then trust them with your story but i think that the big question is that , 'do you trust enough to be trusted yourself?'

And if you want people to trust you sometimes you have to be the one to step outside of your comfort zone first and really take a chance."

Nancy werteen 69 news.