ELECTION WRAP UP: Blunt wins tight race for senate

The race between Roy Blunt and Jason Kander was one of the closest in Missouri and the U.S.

"==¢ ==music====" now to your decision 20-16 results.... a republican sweep -- in missouri's top spots.

The nation was watching the show-me-state-- to see who would control the senate.

Kate allt-- voters came out in droves-- to make their vote count.

They did -- in greene county - voter turnout was 69-percent.

Pretty close to the expected 70- percent.

In the senate race - republican incumbent roy blunt got the win over democrat jason kander.

This was one of the closest races - not just in missouri - but in the country.

The results we have right now are 51 percent of votes going to the roy blunt, and 44 percent to jason kander.

With this win - republicans maintain control of the senate.

Kander conceded just after midnight to a small group of supporters in his hometown of kansas city.

While blunt celebrated his win in springfield.

The two had a very different focus in their end of the night speeches.

Blunt stressed the importance of the present, while kander encouraged his supporters to hold out hope for the future.

"===sot===" blunt: we've had 8 years of hearing what the world ought to look like 25 years from now.

We need to be thinking about how people can get better jobs next month and next year.

Kander: this is a generation that is capable of greatness and is a numerous generation and it has a lot of work left to do.

Thank you, stay with it blunt has been a senator since 2010.... he told us last night that now is the time for more jobs and less government to make missouri competitive with other states.

Maria?