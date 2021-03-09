Prince Harry Blasts Media Over Girlfriend

And whether talkers come up and c1 3 welcome back and time now for talkers.

Britain's prince harry is unhappy harry... blasting the media for the way they've been treating his new girlfriend.

Cnn's jeanne moos reports.

C1 3 the red haired british prince with the brunette american actress...it's a story that has women who've been pining after the bachelor prince saying... oh my god.

That's harry's 35- year old girlfriend...meghan markle... married once and divorced.

I get called meg.

Nutmeg.

Nutmeg?!

Meghan is one of the stars of the legal drama "suits."

I am the love interest.

But now that she's harry's love interest, the prince has gone ballistic on the press.

A statement from kensington palace says the past week has seen "a line crossed."

His girlfriend has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment."

Come on.

The palace statement cites "the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces."

Meghan's mom is african american, her dad is white.

Meghan herself is a un advocate for gender equality, advocating even when it comes to her own character, rachel, on "suits."

This season every script seems to begin rachel enters wearing a towel.

Nope.

Not doing it anymore.

Not doing it.

The prince's statement cites "attempts of reporters to gain illegal entry to her home."

"prince harry is worried about ms. markle's safety."

After all his mother, princess diana, seen here holding harry, died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

Up until the palace statement saying "this is not a game - it is her life and his" the press was still playing the game of decoding their romance.

Check this out, they're both wearing the same beaded bracelet.

Her instagram account was analyzed for clues... right down to the image she posted of two bananas cuddling.

But that couldn't be harry... there he is.

No beard.

Jeanne moos cnn ny.

