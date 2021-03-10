umesprogramvo1110

Pay out big money.

Robin cockey of cockey brennan and maloney law firm represented the 30-plus students.

He explained how u-m-e-s shut down their physician assistant academic program after losing its accredidation -- forcing students to go to a different college to finish up their degrees.

Cockey tells 47 abc -- they were able to negotiate a settlement -- with the assistance of senator mathias and u-m-e-s president -- doctor juliette bell.

The settlement money would compensate the students for the money they spent -- having to go to a different school for classes -- and for lost academic time.

"these are strong students with good credentials and the programs that admitted them were cooperative i think fortunately i think everybody has been able to move on and move in the right direction professionally."

U-m-e-s officials tell 47 abc that the university is committed to offering a physicians assistant degree in the future.

But the university doesn't have a plan in place yet --to bring the program back.

