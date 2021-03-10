Time to take down yard signs

County Clerk Nancy Blankenship explains what to do about your political yard signs now the the election has passed.

Election season is over, and that means it's time to take down your yard signs.

There were plenty of contested races this year, which makes for a lot of signs to be recycled.

The deadline to take signs down varies depending on where you live, and can range from thirty days prior to five days after election day.

"signage is not something that' covered underneath the election code.

That is covered by each city's, or jurisdiction's sign codes.

So it could very depending on where you are in the county and which city you're in."

Blankenship urges people who are unsure what their city's rules are to either take out their signs right away or call their