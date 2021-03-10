Stories of Hope: Sarah Brown

Born with several heart defects Sarah was given a second chance at life.

We're going to introduce you to a person who's directly benefitted from organ donation.

In a partnership with yes idaho!

Local news 8's alasyn zimmerman tells us a "story o hope" about a 20 year-old wh never thought she'd live that long.

In a few months sarah brown will have a different last name."i am engaged to th love of my life" while special milestone for anyone- for sarah this is something she never thought she'd live to see.

"it was really important for me because i was basically able to have a second chance at life" sarah was born wit several heart defects and doctors told her she wouldn't live very long.

"since we didn't know if could get a transplant we were basically just counting down the days until i died.

During her senior year of high school- sarah's health took a turn for the worse...and that's when a doctor suggested something else.

"she said, maybe we need t look into heart transplant and that had never been an option for me like ever" a glimme of hope....but it wasn't a quick- fix.

"going through all those test and everything and like yeah it took a year" about a year for the possibility of a life- time..sarah got the news on her mother's birthday.

"i don't rember how i fel but i do remember thinking..wow" somewhat speechless for something she's not so sure she'll ever be thankful enough for.

"that gift is something that i'll never have enough for" ...fas forward to today...sarah is studying to become an interior designer and will be married in a few months.

In pocatello...i'm alasyn zimmerman.

And you can catch these stories every thursday here on local news 8...if you're also curious about how to become an organ donor...go to our website and click on "stories of hope you can find all of