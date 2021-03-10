Area Veterans Receive New Cars

Kim f welcome back.

Two area veterans in need are honored today in midvale.

They were given the keys to a new car.

It's part of progressive insurance's annual 'keys to progress program.'

Good4utah's surae chinn has more top 13-18 1:00-1:05 1:11-1:18 1:25-1:30 [b3]abc4 generic animation wipe-server surae chinn:each year progressive insurance hands over keys to newly refurbished cars to veterans who have been down and out.

Want to open up beep beep let me go on the other side retired army major wayne elder has 20 years of military service.

I'm overwelmed with joy austin and i have been out of a vehicle for 13 months he's suffered from extreme financial hardship and has been nearly homeless wayne elder, army veteran, 'it's been a challenge because there's been a lot of places i wanted to take him fishing and different places and all we had was bicycles not able to leave cache valley area" for army vet travis hayes, his car was totaled earlier this year.

Now, he is celbrating a huge milestone.

Today is my 10 year anniversary of being clean.

Hayes has been sober for 10 years...a new car allows him to give back.

I'm in the prcoess of starting my own in and out patient drug and alcohol rehabilitation and this will allow me to do what i want to do.

I took upon myself to write a new chapter of my life and i'm glad i took that ride.

Progressive works with local charities to help veterans each year...the red cross is one of them.

Rich woodruff, red cross, 'that's a big part of our mission supporting our veterans is part of our dna appreciate support of the public so we can support them"?

Sot full <gives me a glimmer of hope for the veterans out there.

It shows me that people really do care of people who have served surae chinn: wayne and travis are two veterans out of 100 vets across the country who have been slected to receive vehicles in the 'keys for progress' program.

In the newsroom surae chinn good4utah.

[b5]home